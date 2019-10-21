Solar Roast Coffee celebrates Springs grand opening

Solar Roast Coffee celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting Oct. 11. The Colorado Springs location opened Aug. 7 at 134 N. Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Solar Roast Coffee uses solar power to roast coffee beans with a gentle heat, resulting in a lower temperature roast with a smooth flavor. Owners Mike and David Hartkop invented the only commercial solar-powered coffee roaster, and in 2007 opened their first retail location in Pueblo, and expanded to wholesale coffee roasting by 2009.

The Downtown Colorado Springs location is the third retail location for Solar Roast Coffee, and the first in Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity elects new member to board

The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors elected Shannon Baumgartner as a new board member. Baumgartner is an architectural designer and has volunteered as a committee member for the past year on PPHFH’s Building Committee. As an intern with LGA Studios last year, she worked on the design of PPHFH’s Dale Street townhomes currently under construction. Now a PPHFH board member at-large, Baumgartner will continue to serve on PPHFH’s Building Committee in addition to her board of directors duties.

The board of directors includes Ryan Mohling, president; Martha Johnson, vice president; Ryan Panariso, secretary; and Peter Scanlon, treasurer.

Other members at-large are: Jay Carlson, Joel Hamilton, Chuck Smith, Ryan Teeples, Laurel Thorstensen, Barbara Treacy and Bill Wall.

Prime Liquor set to open in Springs

Prime Liquor is celebrating its grand opening Oct. 18. The retailer is located at 7149 N. Academy Blvd. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road.

Prime Liquor plans to carry Colorado craft beer and other Colorado products, according to a news release.

“Colorado has so many unique and award-winning distilleries and breweries that we couldn’t help but spend some time showcasing them in a larger format as we developed our merchandising plan,” Anthony Turek, assistant manager, said in the news release. “In addition to craft selections, I’m also personally proud of our high-end whiskey selection and other unique spirits, some things you can’t find anywhere else in Colorado Springs.”

Visit Prime-Liquor.com for more information.

Duane K.L. France named Veteran of the Year

The El Paso County’s Veterans Service Office has named Duane K. L. France the organization’s Veteran of the Year. The ceremony was held Oct. 3 at the Veterans Monument in Bear Creek Regional Park.

France retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 and immediately began the next chapter of his life by supporting veterans who are impacted by mental health concerns at the local, state and national level.

France currently serves as the director of veteran services at the Family Care Center and the executive director of Colorado Veterans Health and Wellness Agency. He also serves on the National Collaborative for Suicide Prevention.

France has published three books to support military, veterans and their loved ones. These titles include “Combat Vet Don’t Mean Crazy,” “Head Space and Timing,” and “Changing Your Point of View about Memorial Day.”

Three other nominees were present for the ceremony: Joe V. Aldaz, Nanette Brédé Mueller and Charles G. Watkins.

Economic Development Council names 2019 EDIE award recipients

The Economic Development Council of Colorado announced the 2019 EDIE award recipients, recognizing economic development excellence during its annual Drive | Lead | Succeed Conference Oct. 10 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Colorado Springs Utilities was named Company of the Year.

“Colorado Springs Utilities is a critical partner in the economic development efforts in Colorado Springs,” said a news release issued by the Economic Development Council. “They have supported major projects in Colorado Springs over the past two years by providing solutions to infrastructure needs, offering competitive rates, expediting construction and planning, and negotiating economic development rates for key projects. In support of Colorado Springs’ work with Amazon, Sierra Nevada Corporation, 3G Data, SAP (twin data centers), Ent Credit Union’s headquarters, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, and T5@Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities has provided direct investment for upfront infrastructure in excess of $9.1 million.”