Colorado job numbers down in latest survey

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has released Colorado employment figures for September.

Non-farm payroll jobs in Colorado decreased by 1,900 from August to September to 2,789,100 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Government decreased by 1,200 payroll jobs and the private sector declined by 700. This is the first over-the-month decline since September 2018. (August estimates were revised down to 2,791,000, and the over-the-month change from July to August was an increase of 400 rather than the originally estimated increase of 9,000.)

According to the survey of households, the unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from August to September to 2.7 percent. The number of people actively participating in the labor force increased 5,100 over the month to 3,160,200 and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased 8,200 to 3,075,000, causing the number of unemployed to decrease 3,100 and the unemployment rate to decline to 2.7 percent. The national unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 3.5 percent.

Over the year, the average work week for all employees on private non-farm payrolls decreased from 34.2 to 34.0 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $29.38 to $30.90.

The largest over-the-month private sector job gain was in professional and business services. There were no significant private sector over-the-month declines.

Over the year, non-farm payroll jobs increased 56,900, with an increase of 49,600 in the private sector and an increase of 7,300 in government. The largest private sector job gains were in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services. Financial activities, information and construction jobs declined over the year.

Over the year, the unemployment rate is down eight-tenths of a percentage point from 3.5 percent. The number of Coloradans participating in the labor force increased 39,400, total employment increased 64,900 and the number of unemployed decreased 25,500. The national unemployment rate declined from 3.7 percent in September 2018 to 3.5 percent in September 2019.

All Colorado estimates from the establishment and household surveys, including greater geographic detail, are available at: colmigateway.com. Estimates for all states and the nation are available at: bls.gov.