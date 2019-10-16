A new study has ranked Colorado Springs among the top 30 fastest-growing large cities in the nation.

Austin, Texas was named the fastest-growing large city, followed by Miami, Fla., Seattle, Wash., Henderson, Nev., and Denver.

Colorado Springs came in at No. 29 on the list of fastest-growing large cities — those with a population of at least 300,000 people — according to the report released Monday by financial website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 515 cities of varying population sizes based on two key dimensions —socio-demographics, and jobs and economy — using 17 measures of growth and decline over a period of seven years. Data sets ranged from population growth to unemployment rate decrease to growth in regional GDP per capita.

WalletHub considered only the “city proper” in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area, according to the report. Experts then divided each city according to the following population guidelines:

• Large city: More than 300,000 people

• Midsize city: 100,000 to 300,000 people

• Small city: Fewer than 100,000 people

The Springs came in at No. 164 among the nation’s overall fastest-growing cities, with a No. 113 socio-demographics ranking and a No. 271 rank in the jobs and economy sector.

The South and West currently seem to be attractive places to move, as the U.S. Census Bureau reports eight of the 15 cities with the largest population gains in 2018 were located in the South, and six in the West, according to the report.

For the full report, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/fastest-growing-cities/7010/#city.