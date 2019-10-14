Kevin Orangers is the new executive director of the Space Foundation Discovery Center.

The Space Foundation announced his appointment this morning. Orangers is responsible for directing the Discovery Center’s staff and volunteer corps in developing and facilitating new exhibits, field trips, public programming, as well as immersive laboratory experiences for teachers, students and visitors.

Orangers has a background in educational programming and exhibit design, and will work closely with the Space Foundation leadership team to develop new programs and exhibit experiences.

Orangers began his career with the American Museum of Natural History’s mobile educational outreach initiative — the Moveable Museum — and has nearly 25 years of experience in strategic planning, museum facilities operations, exhibit design, program and curriculum development and community engagement.

Before joining the Space Foundation Discovery Center, he served on the National Liberty Museum’s executive team as VOP of programs and operations from 2008–2019, directing all daily facilities operations and programming. He was responsible for spearheading the NLM’s signature educational initiative, the Young Heroes Outreach Program, an innovative civics and character leadership program currently in year-long residencies in Philadelphia, Penn., and regional schools.

He launched and facilitated a one-of-a-kind professional development suite of museum-based programming that focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion training, as well as leadership-development and teambuilding programs for corporate, nonprofit, and higher-learning clients.

“Kevin brings enormous creative vision, energy, and experience to take the Discovery Center to the next level of performance,” Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in a news release. “As we work toward our future expansion in programming, facilities, and impact, Kevin’s leadership of the Discovery Center will transform our already established community asset into the world-class resource our Colorado Springs neighbors and the space community deserve.”

Orangers earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Rutgers University in 1994, and brings diverse experience with science and history museums that merge “high-tech” and more traditional design elements.

Orangers said the Space Foundation Discovery Center gives visitors a unique opportunity to explore the history of why we explore space, and to immerse themselves in the science of space through interactive lab experiences, including Science On a Sphere and the Mars Robotics Lab.

“I can think of no better place in Colorado Springs for families to engage their senses, pique their curiosity, and leave inspired about the importance of space in our lives,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud and honored to work with Space Foundation Discovery Center’s creative and dedicated staff and volunteer corps that continue to shape the future of this remarkable space science center.”