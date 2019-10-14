Allegion hosts Manufacturing Day

Allegion Americas, a provider of security products, hosted nearly 200 students Oct. 3 for the company’s fourth annual Manufacturing Day in Colorado Springs. Manufacturing Day is a nationwide initiative to inspire a new generation of manufacturers, with more than 1,300 events happening all over the United States in October. The students and teachers in attendance had the opportunity to tour the facility and see the different products.



Colorado Springs Airport begins renovations

The Colorado Springs Airport has started construction on the first floor of the building. The renovations are expected to be finished by spring 2020 and include new flooring, updated restrooms, new escalators and more. A COS spokesperson said in a news release that the airport doesn’t expect renovations will delay travel plans, but will post any construction alerts on its website (coloradosprings.gov/flycos), as well as on social media.



Bryan Construction awarded new Boldt building contract

Bryan Construction was awarded a $10 million contract by Boldt to build a new three-story, 69,324-square-foot medical office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus. The building will house several new tenants that operate as part of the Centura Health system. This project includes a covered parking level with shared access to the hospital parking structure. This is the third medical office building project Bryan Construction has constructed in partnership with RTA Architects for Boldt Company. The project is set to break ground in October and be completed by the latter half of 2020.



SpringHill Suites opens in Springs

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Colorado Springs opened Oct. 7 at 1320 Republic Drive. The hotel provides business services, complimentary Wi-Fi, dry cleaning services, guest laundry facilities, a 24/7 market, a full-service bar in the lobby, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and a meeting room. It is operated, owned and managed by the Sunridge Hotel Group.



Special guest to help celebrate All Pueblo Reads project

Author Julia Alvarez will be helping the Pueblo City-County Library District celebrate the 15th annual All Pueblo Reads project. Six-hundred copies of Alvarez’s book, “Before We Were Free,” were donated to classrooms in Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70. She will be joined by guest Edward James Olmos for the Booklover’s Black Tie Ball Nov. 8 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library. Olmos played Gen. Rafael Trujillo in the film adaptation of “In the Time of the Butterflies,” another one of Alvarez’s books. More information is available by calling 719-553-0221 or online at pueblolibrary.org/blacktieballreservations. The month-long project will wrap up with a free book discussion led by Alvarez on Nov. 9 at Rawlings Library.



1350 Distilling donates to Fallen Firefighter Memorial Fund

Colorado Springs-based 1350 Distilling donated $315.56 to the International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO’s Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Fund. The money was collected at 1350 Distilling’s tasting room and headquarters at 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in September. The distillery donated 13.50 percent of proceeds on all bottles and merchandise sold during a September weekend to the Colorado Springs IAFF Local 5 Chapter. The distillery is planning a grand opening Veterans Day Weekend, Nov. 8-10.