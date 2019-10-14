Check your mailbox — the ballots are out.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office today announced it has mailed approximately 409,000 ballots to active, registered county voters for the 2019 Coordinated Election. The ballot — which contains state, special district, municipality and various other races, as well as ballot questions — should begin arriving in mailboxes this week.

Although ballots have been mailed out, it’s not too late to register to vote, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. Citizens who register to vote by Oct. 28 will be sent a ballot in the mail. After Oct. 28, they’ll have to register and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

“I strongly urge anyone not currently registered to vote not to wait,” he said. “Either visit one of our offices or register online at GoVoteColorado.com.”

Citizens may register to vote through Election Day, however, the lines and wait times are typically longer.

“I encourage people to take their civic responsibility seriously and take this opportunity to vote and make their voice heard,” Broerman said in a news release. “It is my hope that citizens use this time to make an informed decision and vote early.”

Voters are being asked to return their voted ballot early. Ballots can be returned to the Clerk’s Office in a secure 24-hour ballot drop box.

Ten additional ballot drop boxes have been installed, totaling 26 strategically located boxes throughout the county. All ballot drop boxes are open 24/7 and are under video surveillance.

A complete list with a map showing drive times is available at EPCVotes.com.

Important notes on returning ballots:

They must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, to be counted.

Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

For voters returning their ballot by mail, 55 cents standard postage is needed.

Citizens who need to register to vote, update their voter registration, obtain a replacement ballot, or wanting to vote in person can do so at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

Voter Service and Polling Centers will open in three phases, beginning Oct. 14. To vote early, visit the Elections Department at Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, starting immediately.

The clerk’s office has resources available to voters on its website EPCVotes.com, including ballot drop box locations, Voter Service and Polling Centers, the sample ballot, an Information Booklet (known as the “Blue Book”) and the TABOR Notice.