The Denver Art Museum will open “Claude Monet: the Truth of Nature” on Oct. 21. Co-created by the DAM and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, Denver will be only American museum to host the show. It will be, according to the DAM, “The most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two […]