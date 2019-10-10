A new challenge grant from the NextFifty Initiative requires that at least three Colorado-based organizations collaborate on a project designed to improve the quality of life for Coloradans 50 and older.

NextFifty Initiative’s Collective Impact Challenge Grant will provide up to $1 million to the partners over a maximum of two years. By collaborating, NextFifty Initiative’s leaders believe the partners’ collective efforts will increase the potential for impact and help create a higher quality of life for older adults.

“The purpose of the Collective Impact Challenge Grant is to encourage strategic alliances between organizations and sectors, thereby breaking down siloes,” said Diana McFail, acting CEO of NextFifty Initiative.

“This new grant offering is our latest endeavor to foster innovation and creative solutions in the field of aging that can be scaled and replicated across the state and elsewhere,” she said.

Collaborations can be with cross-sector partners working to address a single issue, or it may be diverse partners joining forces and sharing resources that address multiple issues facing older adults.

All organizations must currently be involved in work that benefits older adults. One organization will serve as the lead for the project and must be a nonprofit or governmental entity.

“Over the past two years, we have been inspired by the work of recipients of NextFifty Initiative’s General Funding,” said Marco Chayet, chair of NextFifty Initiative’s board of trustees.

“Solutions to some challenges related to older adults may be found by the unique and collaborative approaches created by key stakeholders representing a variety of industries and sectors,” Chayet said. “We are thrilled to announce the Collective Impact Challenge Grant to accelerate innovation and long-term impact on older adults in Colorado.”

NextFifty Initiative is looking for projects that demonstrate creative solutions through collaboration that will result in improving the lives of older adults.

Examples of the types of projects NextFifty Initiative may support include, but are not limited to:

• Capacity building and infrastructure development

• Community and building design for an aging population

• New models in services, housing, transportation and workforce that enhance the quality of life and functional capacity for those who are 50 and older

• Projects that convene a diverse group of stakeholders and/or target diverse populations to identify and address issues of aging

Detailed information can be found on the NextFifty Initiative’s website.

Interested stakeholders should schedule a phone conversation with a NextFifty Initiative Program Officer to discuss the planned project and partners.

Applications will be available starting June 1, 2020. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. MDT on June 30, 2020.

NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado-based private foundation that exists to create brighter, longer and healthier futures that unlock the potential of communities through an advanced grant-making approach. To learn more, visit next50initiative.org.