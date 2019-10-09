The second annual SBDC Cyber Security Summit for Small Business will be held Friday, Oct. 25, with a full day of workshops, two keynote speakers, free one-on-one cybersecurity consulting, and cyber for small business exhibitors and resources.

“Protecting your small business from cyber criminals is one of the most important items to consider in 2019,” said Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for Pikes Peak SBDC, which hosts the event. “Cybersecurity is something nobody can afford to ignore and that is why we are very excited to host this critical event for the small business community in the Pikes Peak region — so they are armed with the latest information on how to protect their business from these dangerous 21st century villains.”

The educational summit will include interactive sessions for all levels of business and all industries throughout the day.

“Throw out the intimidation — the summit is meant to educate and support your business and questions,” the SBDC’s web site says. “Leave with takeaways to immediately implement in your business.”

Breakout sessions will include:

Cybersecurity Simplified

Psychology Behind Cybersecurity

International Compliance

How to select the right Cybersecurity Assistance

Maria Roat, chief information officer with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Daniel Eliot, director of small business programs with the National Cyber Security Alliance are keynote speakers at the summit, which will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

The summit runs 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by happy hour 5-6:30 p.m. Registration includes a continental breakfast, boxed lunch and happy hour hors d’oeuvres.

For the full schedule go to https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/cybersecurity-summit-for-small-businesses. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-cybersecurity-summit-for-small-business-registration-73481524217