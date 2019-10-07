Brandflow expands to Orlando from Springs

Colorado Springs-based Brandflow, a marketing and business solutions company, will expand to Orlando, Fla. Steven Twohig Sr. has been pegged to lead the regional headquarters and expansion across the East Coast, according to a Brandflow-issued news release. Twohig has more than 10 years’ experience “in business strategy and optimization, strategic positioning and mindset,” according to the news release.



Wells Fargo Advisors debuts remodeled office

Wells Fargo Advisors remodeled its Colorado Springs branch. The office is located at 102 S. Tejon Street, Suite 1000, and has 13 financial advisors on staff. The branch will host a special open house from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Refreshments will be provided.



Vladimir Jones relocates Colorado Springs office

Vladimir Jones, a local public relations and advertising firm, moved its Colorado Springs office to the Colorado Square building, 2 N. Nevada Ave. The company now occupies the 14th and top floor of the building. The team and clients celebrated the move Sept. 25.

“We pay close attention to our work environment because we know it makes a big difference for collaboration among our teams and with clients, and ultimately in the work we do,” CEO Meredith Vaughan said in a news release. “This is the beginning of a new chapter.”