Thousands of test ballots were cast, counted, witnessed and confirmed at the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office today, in a successful Logic and Accuracy test of all ballot counting equipment to be used for the 2019 Coordinated Election.

The test included central count optical scanners, and Voter Service and Polling Center ADA accessible ballot-marking devices. According to a news release from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, each component was tested to verify it is fully functional and free from mechanical problems, and that it properly tabulates votes.

“Successful completion of this key milestone provides the public with confidence in our representative democracy,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release. “This first step in the election process ensures our election equipment is ready to conduct the election in an accurate and fair manner.”

Members of the bipartisan appointed Canvass Board witnessed and confirmed approximately 6,000 voted test ballots were cast on each voting unit to ensure votes were recorded accurately.

These test ballots were counted by each voting unit and cumulated results were verified, confirming complete accuracy throughout the entire voting and counting process.

“In addition, the Canvass Board manually voted 25 random ballots each, and then compared their hand-counts to tabulated results,” the news release stated. “All test results are cleared; the voting units are locked, sealed and secured ready to be used in the election.”

- Advertisement -

In its “Election Security in All 50 States” report, the Center for American Progress listed pre-election logic and accuracy testing among essential election security and preparedness practices.