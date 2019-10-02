Colorado College is launching a new program that will boost accessibility and help students from communities historically excluded from higher education to forge a path to college.

Stroud Scholars is aimed at supporting students who are the first generation in their family to attend college, low income, and/or students of color who attend schools relatively under-resourced in college readiness support, according to an Oct. 1 news release from Colorado College.

“An outstanding college education should be within reach for highly talented students in our own backyard who simply need opportunity and support,” Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler said in the release. “Through the Stroud Scholars program, we will work with area schools to identify high-achieving students and prepare them for success in college and beyond.”

For three summers, Colorado College will host participants on campus for a free three-week summer academy, according to the release. Students will take classes with college faculty focusing on quantitative reasoning and writing skills, as well as programs designed to help them prepare for the college admissions and financial aid processes.

Students who successfully complete the program will earn admission to Colorado College and receive a comprehensive financial aid package, the release states.

Although initially intended for students in the Pikes Peak region, Stroud Scholars is expected to expand its reach in subsequent years, according to the release.

“By working directly with youth and serving as a resource to their support networks, we aim to cultivate and broaden collegiate aspirations, provide access to educational opportunity, and prepare youth to thrive in college,” said Jordan Travis Radke, director of CC’s Collaborative for Community Engagement.

The program is named for siblings Kelly Dolphus Stroud and Effie Stroud Frazier, both members of the Colorado College Class of 1931 and graduates of what was then known as Colorado Springs High School (now William J. Palmer High School), according to the release.

Application information for Stroud Scholars will be available Nov. 15. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, with the program launching in July 2020 with a class of 25 students from the Pikes Peak region.