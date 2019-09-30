The Mayor’s office today announced its finalists for the sixth annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.
Launched in 2015 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under, a record number of nominations were received during the nomination period (Aug. 2-30).
Of the nominees, 30 finalists have emerged across the six award categories, according to a news release issued by the Mayor’s office.
The finalists, who all live or work in Colorado Springs, are as follows.
Community and Economic Impact
Christopher Aaby, Catamount Institute
Zac Chapman, Colorado Springs Food Rescue
Jake Eichengreen, Quad Innovation Partnership
Tony Rosendo, Lane Foundation
Sara Vaas, Council of Neighbors and Organizations
Creative Industry
Cody Burket, Esports Arena
Harris Kalofonos, The Goodvoice Group; Young Champion Ambassador
Steve Moraco, Lander Media
Chelsy Offutt, Visit COS
Angela Seals, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region
Education
Ben Gallegos-Pardo, Pikes Peak Community College
Chance Hill, University of Colorado Board of Regents
Kyle Hills, CIVA Charter High School
Sandy Ho, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)
Manya Whitaker, Colorado College
Military Leader
Tech. Sgt. John Camacho, U.S. Air Force
Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks, U.S. Army
Capt. Lauren Oglesby, U.S. Air Force
Capt. Louis Pagano Jr., U.S. Air Force
Staff Sgt. Matthew Scheiner, U.S. Army
Sports and Wellness
Jordan Burt, Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Timothy Corner Jr, Man 2 Machine
Keith Hodges, Rocky Mountain Vibes
Aubrey McCoy, Colorado Springs Sports Corp
Brian Moreno, Colorado Springs Little League
Technology and Sustainability
Rachel Beisel, CableLabs
Alex Belding, Webriq Companies
Tiffany Cox, Tiffany Cox Designs
Samuel Thomas Elliot, Pineapple Labs
Forrest Senti, National Cybersecurity Center
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Ave.
Limited tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.uccspresents.org/1805.