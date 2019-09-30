The Mayor’s office today announced its finalists for the sixth annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.

Launched in 2015 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under, a record number of nominations were received during the nomination period (Aug. 2-30).

Of the nominees, 30 finalists have emerged across the six award categories, according to a news release issued by the Mayor’s office.

The finalists, who all live or work in Colorado Springs, are as follows.

Community and Economic Impact

Christopher Aaby, Catamount Institute

Zac Chapman, Colorado Springs Food Rescue

Jake Eichengreen, Quad Innovation Partnership

Tony Rosendo, Lane Foundation

Sara Vaas, Council of Neighbors and Organizations

Creative Industry

Cody Burket, Esports Arena

Harris Kalofonos, The Goodvoice Group; Young Champion Ambassador

Steve Moraco, Lander Media

Chelsy Offutt, Visit COS

Angela Seals, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

Education

Ben Gallegos-Pardo, Pikes Peak Community College

Chance Hill, University of Colorado Board of Regents

Kyle Hills, CIVA Charter High School

Sandy Ho, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)

Manya Whitaker, Colorado College

Military Leader

Tech. Sgt. John Camacho, U.S. Air Force

Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks, U.S. Army

Capt. Lauren Oglesby, U.S. Air Force

Capt. Louis Pagano Jr., U.S. Air Force

Staff Sgt. Matthew Scheiner, U.S. Army

Sports and Wellness

Jordan Burt, Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Timothy Corner Jr, Man 2 Machine

Keith Hodges, Rocky Mountain Vibes

Aubrey McCoy, Colorado Springs Sports Corp

Brian Moreno, Colorado Springs Little League

Technology and Sustainability

Rachel Beisel, CableLabs

Alex Belding, Webriq Companies

Tiffany Cox, Tiffany Cox Designs

Samuel Thomas Elliot, Pineapple Labs

Forrest Senti, National Cybersecurity Center

Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Ave.

Limited tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.uccspresents.org/1805.