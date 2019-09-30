The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will conduct a public Logic and Accuracy test (L&A) this week on all ballot counting equipment that will be used for the 2019 Coordinated Election.

The L&A test includes the Central Count Optical Scanners, and voter service and polling center ballot marking devices. It will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 until completion, which is anticipated on Thursday, Oct. 3, according to a news release issued by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The test, which is open to everyone who wants to observe it, will be held in the Peterson Counting Room (Room 2203) at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road.

“This process is an essential safeguard for our representative-democracy,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release. “It is important that the accuracy of our equipment reflects the intent of the voter. That is why we believe in doing this test in an open and transparent way. People need to know they can trust the election process.”

In its “Election Security in All 50 States” report, the Center for American Progress listed pre-election logic and accuracy testing among seven essential election security and preparedness practices. The others were:

• minimum cybersecurity standards for voter registration systems;

• voter-verified paper ballots;

• post-election audits that test election results;

• ballot accounting and reconciliation;

• return of voted paper absentee ballots; and

• voting machine certification requirements.

- Advertisement -

On Sept. 16, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that Colorado will become the first state in the country to stop using ballots with QR codes, instead requiring voting systems to tabulate all ballots using only human-verifiable information. Griswold’s office said it’s a first-in-the nation added security measure to thwart foreign countries trying to exploit voting vulnerabilities.

For more about the Logic and Accuracy test, see the Colorado Secretary of State Election Rule 11.3.2.