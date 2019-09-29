Loyal Coffee opens its second location at 6 a.m. Sept. 30 — one day after National Coffee Day, and one day before its 3rd birthday.

Loyal announced the soft opening of Loyal Coffee Northgate, at 11550 Ridgeline Drive, on its Facebook page Sept. 29.

Loyal Coffee Northgate has expanded and transformed the former Café Velo space at Ridgeline Drive. Bevan Camell, co-owner and head roaster, said the new location keeps the same theme and feel as Loyal’s downtown location, but with different materials in a larger space.

On Tuesday, Loyal kicks off five days of promotions and events at both locations, to celebrate its 3rd birthday. The week will end with Loyal Coffee Northgate’s grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 5.