It’s National Voter Registration Day, and election staff will host a voter drive today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

Citizens can register to vote at any of the five Clerk and Recorder’s Offices located in El Paso County, or check their registration information and make updates online at GoVoteColorado.com.

The five Clerk and Recorder’s Offices are located at:

The Citizens Service Center – 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

North Branch Office at Union Town Center – 8830 N. Union Blvd.

Southeast Branch Office – 5650 Industrial Place

Downtown Branch Office at Centennial Hall – 200 S. Cascade Ave.

Fort Carson Branch Office – 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg 1525, Fort Carson

National Voter Registration Day reminds Americans to register to vote or check that their registration is up to date. It falls on the 4th Tuesday in September every year.

“It is my hope that every legal, eligible person who wishes to vote exercises that right during this election cycle,” El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a news release. “The first step to participate in our democratic republic is to register to vote.”

According to a news release from Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office, Colorado has the highest voter registration in the country, with more than 90 percent of eligible voters registered to vote. In 2018, Colorado had the second highest turnout, with 64 percent of eligible voters voting in the midterm election.

“I grew up working class in rural Colorado and know firsthand how important it is for every Coloradan’s voice to be heard,” Griswold said in the release. “I encourage all eligible Coloradans to visit govotecolorado.com today to verify their registration or register to vote for the very first time.”

Being registered to vote and having an up-to-date voter registration file is important in Colorado, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Every active registered Colorado voter will receive a ballot for the Coordinated Election in the mail in October, so having a current voter registration file is critical to receiving a ballot quickly.

Anyone needing to make a change to their registration file or register to vote after October 28 will have to visit a Voter Service and Polling Center before 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. Anyone who makes a change to their registration or who has registered through October 28 will be sent a ballot in the mail.

For additional Coordinated Election information, visit www.epcvotes.com or call 719-575-VOTE (8683).