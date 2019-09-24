The Colorado Springs Post Office is holding two job fairs this week to help fill immediate openings.

The recruitment events are open to the public and will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the General Mail Facility, 3655 E. Fountain Blvd.

Immediate openings available for seasonal and long-term positions, including holiday clerk assistants, postal support employees and mail handler casuals to work at various Colorado Springs branches and the Processing and Distribution Center.

At the fairs, job seekers will receive one-on-one assistance in creating their USPS eCareer profile application and will be shown how to navigate the online application process at www.usps.com/employment.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma, and must be able to pass a drug screening, criminal background check, and any other applicable Postal Service tests.