District 11 teacher named CCLD Teacher of the Year

Colorado Springs School District 11 instructor Julia Mackay, special education teacher at Chipeta Elementary School, has been named the 2019 Colorado Council for Learning Disabilities Teacher of the Year. Prior to her current role, Mackay was an educational assistant supporting differentiation for students who showed a need for additional support in various subject areas.

“She is known for her persistent and brave approach to ensure adequate support is provided to students,” said the district in a news release.

Mackay’s advocacy, according to the release, has led to reform in the D-11 staffing model for students with disabilities.

Chipeta Principal Sarah Scott said in the release, “Julia embodies a culture of collaboration with staff across the school, with parents, and with our students. She collaborates with classroom teachers to ensure seamless instruction for students who struggle with learning. She ensures that intervention support, whether for students on IEPs or receiving additional support through [Multi-Tiered System of Supports], aligns with and supports classroom instruction. Sometimes this collaboration can be a feat of scheduling; however, Julia prioritizes this because it significantly benefits our learners.”

New Hilton opens downtown

The Hilton Garden Inn, located at 125 N. Cascade Ave., on the southeast corner of the intersection of Bijou Street and Cascade Avenue, is now open. The 10-story, 168-room hotel is the first new-construction hotel to be built in Downtown in more than 40 years.

Three other Downtown hotels have been announced or are under construction, including Kinship Landing at 415 S. Nevada Ave., the dual-branded Springhill Suites and Element Hotel on the southwest corner of the intersection of Tejon and Costilla streets, and the Hyatt Place on the northwest corner of the intersection of Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue.

DSoft chosen for low earth orbit research program

Locally based DSoft Technology, Engineering & Analysis and California-based LeoLabs were chosen by the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research program to assess the feasibility of designing and developing a system to notify commercial and Department of Defense space entities of potential Low Earth Orbit satellite maneuvers and configuration changes.

“LEO-controlled objects (satellites and launch systems) and uncontrolled objects (debris) are becoming ever more complex and critical to track,” according to a DSoft-issued news release. LEO is the orbit where space technology commercialization is taking place at the fastest rate, the release said, and also where the U.S. Government and commercial companies operate some of their most important and critical systems.

“The AFWERX SBIR program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development that has the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization.

“By including qualified small businesses in the nation’s R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs,” the release said.

Kaiser Permanente plans for third Springs location

Kaiser Permanente Colorado recently announced plans for a new medical office building, located in northeast Colorado Springs.

“This latest expansion investment is part of a larger, multiyear strategy to offer more convenient care options to Kaiser Permanente’s 640,000 members in Colorado, including 61,000 members southern Colorado,” a Kaiser news release said, adding that the new medical offices will be located at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The medical offices will open to Kaiser Permanente members in 2021, providing access to primary care, specialty care, laboratory, pharmacy and routine medical imaging services. This is the health plan’s third medical office building in Colorado Springs and the fifth in southern Colorado.

“Southern Colorado continues to show significant growth — both in population and infrastructure. Our members in this booming area of the state have asked for more convenience in accessing their health care — and we’re listening,” Sharon Peters, Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Operations Officer, said in a news release. “We’re excited to announce this new location and invest in care delivery in southern Colorado, which is a key market for our growth in Colorado.”

The new medical offices will employ approximately 42 health care professionals, including three physicians, and additional nurses, technicians and administrative staff. Construction on the approximately 25,000-square-foot facility is planned to begin in early 2020.