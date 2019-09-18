Locals and visitors can savor discounted multi-course menus at more than 60 eateries during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week, Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Pikes Peak Restaurant Week aims to raise awareness of Colorado Springs’ burgeoning food and beverage scene, enticing locals and those along the Front Range to try something new.

Visit Colorado Springs and the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Pikes Peak Chapter have partnered for the first time to launch this annual event. The Business Journal and Colorado Springs Independent are sponsors.

Restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will offer multi-course menus at one of three tiers: $15, $30 or $45 per person.

According to VisitCOS, per-person pricing makes the savings accessible to a larger audience, regardless of party size.

Each participating restaurant will have printed menus onsite, but diners can easily browse all menus via Pikes Peak Restaurant Week’s web-based app, delivered directly to their devices.

The app is not required to enjoy the deals, but users who check in to restaurants and have employees plug in their Restaurant Week code will be entered to win one of four grand prize giveaways worth more than $375 in participating restaurant gift cards.

Find a full list of participants and free app details at VisitCOS.com/restaurant-week.