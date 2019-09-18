Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will improve storage conditions for its artifacts and archival materials.

The $290,000 Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections matching grant will go towards CSPM’s $600,875 project, Sustainable Preservation at the Museum Offsite Collection Storage, which involves the installation of an updated HVAC system for the museum’s 14,000-square-foot offsite storage space.

CSPM Director Matt Mayberry said the state-of-the-art HVAC system is critical in creating an energy efficient and environmentally stable facility.

“This project is a strategic priority for our institution in order to preserve our collections for future generations,” he said. “Ultimately, the award represents the significant role the CSPM plays in preserving the cultural history of the Pikes Peak region.”

The Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections program helps cultural institutions meet the complex challenge of preserving large and diverse holdings of humanities materials for future generations, according to a news release issued by CSPM today. NEH awarded 18 grants in this category, totaling $2.7 million.

“NEH grants help strengthen and sustain American cultural life, in communities, at museums, libraries, and historic sites, and in classrooms,” NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said in the release.

As part of the grant award terms, the CSPM and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Foundation will be fundraising for the remainder cost of the project from individual, corporate and foundation funders.