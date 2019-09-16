Business Briefs

Picture Show Entertainment reintroduces Citadel location

Picture Show Entertainment reopened this month following a renovation. The former discount theater at Citadel Crossing is now an eight-screen facility following the investment of more than $1 million for the remodel, which includes reclining seats and new Hollywood releases.

“Upgrades to Picture Show, which has been providing affordable entertainment to Colorado Springs families since November 2003, include leather electric luxury reclining seats, 30-60% larger screens throughout and enhanced visual and sound presentation,” a news release issued by Picture Show said.

RBC welcomes new team

RBC Wealth Management recently welcomed a new team to its Colorado Springs office, according to Dan Ball, director of the firm’s Denver complex.

The Pann/DeYoung Wealth Management Group is composed of Scott Pann, senior vice president/financial advisor, who has 33 years of experience, and Donnie DeYoung, senior vice president/financial advisor, who has 31 years of experience. The team manages approximately $325 million in client assets and joins RBC from UBS.

“Scott and Donnie are great additions to our Colorado Springs branch,” Ball said in a news release. “They are thoughtful, well-respected industry professionals who place an incredible amount of value into developing deep client relationships and developing comprehensive wealth management plans to meet the individual needs of their clients.”

CiviCO launches statewide leadership academy

CiviCO (formerly Quarterly Forum), which provides “emerging executives with the tools to learn more, do more and become more,” launched its statewide leadership program, the CiviCO Leadership Academy. Southern Colorado participants include Abby Laine Sienkiewicz, Colorado Nonprofit Association vice president and chief impact officer; Anthony Carlson, Peak Partnership, executive director; Chelsea Gaylord, City of Colorado Springs, economic development project manager; David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation, executive director; Hannah Parsons, Exponential Impact, CEO; Megan Barry, The Quad, associate director and project development manager; Michael Suggs, NAI Highland LLC, principal commercial real estate broker; Mundi Ross, Kindred Hospitality Group/ALMAGRE Venue, owner; Natasha Main, Peak Startup, executive director; and Nicola Roark, T. Rowe Price, site strategy manager.

For more information about CiviCO or the CiviCO Leadership Academy, visit www.livecivico.org or email info@livecivico.org.

Kudos

PCC’s Gateway to College program earns national honor

The Gateway to College program at Pueblo Community College recently received the highest honor awarded by the national GTC network.

PCC’s is one of only 11 programs nationwide to receive the Program Excellence Award. PCC achieved the honor by exceeding all four of the network’s performance benchmarks — first-term grades, one-year persistence, two-year persistence and graduation rate.

Jeanelle Soto-Quintana, director of PCC’s pre-college programs, accepted the award at the recent Gateway to College Directors Convening in New Haven, Conn.

Gateway to College is for students ages 17 to 20 who, for a variety of reasons, have dropped out of high school or may not have had success in other learning environments.

Through GTC, students earn their high school diploma from their original high school — not a GED — and simultaneously can earn college credit.

PCC’s GTC program started in 2009. The college partners with eight school districts to offer the program at its Pueblo, Fremont and Southwest campuses. Nearly 75 percent of program graduates nationwide continue their postsecondary education.

PCC also received the Program Excellence Award in 2016 and 2017.