In conjunction with the U.S. National Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Fort Carson will host a Hiring our Heroes Summit Sept. 18-19, to introduce transitioning service members, veterans and their families to more than 120 local, regional and national civilian employers.

The two-day summit includes a hosted networking reception, LinkedIn Premium workshop, employer and career skills program panel discussions, career planning workshops, one-on-one resume reviews, and mock interviews providing ample opportunities for direct engagement with veteran and military spouse-ready employers, said Marnie Holder, director of veteran programs.

“The Fort Carson Career Summit is designed to educate, inform, inspire and connect service members, veterans and military spouses to the vast array of programs and resources as they plan for a meaningful career beyond their service to the nation,” Holder said. “This event is for the entire military community regardless of where they are in their military career – never too early to begin the planning process.”

The summit kicks off with a social networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the HUB, 1532 Specker Ave. on Fort Carson, to introduce community partners and employers to transitioning service members, veterans and their spouses.

The summit’s second day will begin with a keynote speaker and panel discussion about perspectives on transition, held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center, 6550 Specker Ave.

A hiring event featuring national, state and local agencies will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. The third event, from noon to 2 p.m. at the HUB, will include “Lunch-n-Learn” workshops, mock interviews, resume reviews, coaching and photos.

“Employers attending acknowledge and recognize the value a veteran and/or military spouse brings to their organization,” Holder said. “Military-ready employers are not just patriotic; they know it’s a wise business decision to recruit from this talent pipeline.”

To register for the summit and get more information, go to hiringourheroes.org/events.