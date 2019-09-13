Lieutenant Brian D. Churchill is Manitou Springs’ new Chief of Police.

Churchill most recently served as an Investigations and Administrative Lieutenant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and has served in law enforcement since 1993.

His appointment was announced today. On Oct. 1, he will replace Interim Chief Joe Breister, who joined the Manitou Springs Police Department after Chief Joe Ribeiro retired in May.

Churchill has focused on innovative crime-fighting strategies and building relationships with local residents, community groups and local government, according to a news release issued by the city of Manitou Springs.

Prior to joining law enforcement, Churchill served in the Army’s 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice, and attended the FBI National Academy and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy, according to the release.