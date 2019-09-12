USA Diving Inc. has announced will be moving its national office from Indianapolis to Colorado Springs in the fourth quarter of this year.

The move to Colorado Springs will allow diving’s national governing body to take advantage of many of the benefits of being located in the hometown of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

“We welcome USA Diving headquarters to Colorado Springs’ strong sports economy and growing cluster of national governing bodies,” Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the release. “The Chamber & EDC is proud to assist USA Diving’s athletes and employees transition to their new home in Olympic City USA.”

Jack Perkins, acting CEO of USA Diving, said the move “allows us to take advantage of significant cost savings, additional access to USOPC support and the pervading Olympic culture of excellence that exists in Olympic City USA.”

USA Diving has been headquartered in Indianapolis since 1981.

“I can’t think of a better place for USA Diving to headquarter than right here in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, and we welcome them to our community,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “As a vibrant and beautiful city, we strive to embody the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect, and we are thrilled to invite more athletes to launch their inspirational Olympic dreams right here.

“We hope USA Diving, its athletes and staff find Colorado Springs to be a fabulous new hometown and we look forward to adding them to the list of 23 national governing bodies of sport already operating in Olympic City USA.”

“USA Diving would like to thank the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., the El Pomar Foundation and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC for their support and for welcoming USA Diving into their community,” Perkins said.