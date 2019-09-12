Colorado Springs is one of the 15 safest driving cities in America, according to new rankings released yesterday in the 2019 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report.

While it might surprise Springs drivers to hear it, Allstate says they’re the country’s 13th-safest when taking into account population density. Boise, Idaho, has the nation’s safest drivers.

Allstate released a similar study in June, but that study didn’t account for population density — which impacts rankings.

“Understanding there are many factors that contribute to car crashes, including number of cars on the road, Allstate standardizes the rankings to level the playing field between drivers in densely populated areas and their counterparts in smaller cities,” the latest report states.

Allstate released the new list of the safest 200 cities around back-to-school season, “to encourage motorists to be extra cautious during this busy travel time.”

Using Allstate claims data, Allstate analysts used a predictive model to compare each city’s collision frequency when factoring in its population — resulting in big jumps for population-dense cities like New York City (up 92 spots), Jersey City (up 74 spots) and Chicago (up 49 spots), when compared to the list that doesn’t take population density into account.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 37,000 people died in traffic collisions in 2018. To spur change, Allstate has announced $150,000 in grants to be used for safety improvement projects on the list of 15 crash-prone “Risky Roads” it identified in June.

These are the 15 safest driving cities in America when accounting for population density: