Do you know an apprentice who is making exceptional contributions to his or her workplace, or a mentor who is providing guidance and helping apprentices overcome challenges?

Do you know of a business that is growing its own talent with apprenticeships or a program, or partnership that has made noteworthy strides in helping Colorado meet its talent needs?

The 2019 Colorado Apprenticeship Awards will recognize those achievements.

Nominations for the awards must be submitted by Sept. 15. Both self-nominations and nominations of others are welcomed.

The awards, sponsored by the Business Experiential Learning Commission in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Higher Education, Colorado Workforce Development Council and CareerWise, celebrate outstanding apprenticeship programs, employers and apprentices across Colorado.

The Business Experiential Learning (BEL) Commission was created by an executive order and aligns business needs with key state agency strategies to build a more capable and agile workforce through work-based learning strategies.

- Advertisement -

An awards program will be held Nov. 5 at the Governor’s Executive Residence in Denver. Awards will be presented to businesses, individuals and organizations in four categories.

Apprentice Awards

Individuals who demonstrate that hard work and ambition can be a great route into skilled employment will be honored.

This award honors the exemplary performance and capabilities of apprentices have made a real difference in the business they work for and are laying the groundwork for their professional success.

Mentor Awards

Behind every great apprentice is a trusted advisor, a person who has always been available for support, recommendations and training. Mentors forge a unique and meaningful relationship with apprentices when they need it most.

This award pays tribute to those who help build skills, set goals and offer real-world insights into getting things done.

Employer Awards

This category provides awards to businesses that have made an extraordinary commitment to improve the availability and accessibility of apprenticeship programs.

These employers are providing an invaluable opportunity to apprentices to hone skills, develop new skills and gain a first-hand understanding of an industry.

Program/Partnerships Awards

Partnerships between businesses, educators and other community organizations maximize the capacity of each to provide crucial services to expanding the apprenticeships model in Colorado.

This award recognizes the best practices that are bolstering apprenticeships and inspiring new collaborations across the state.

Last year’s award winners are profiled here.

Nominations for 2019 can be submitted here.

Questions about the nominating process may be directed to cwdc@state.co.us.