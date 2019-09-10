The city of Colorado Springs today launched an online survey seeking public input about the future of downtown historic parks.

The survey invites the public to suggest new ideas for Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square parks, the three historic downtown parks that are the focus of a master plan process recently launched by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

“Our city’s founder, General Palmer, had a vision of an interconnected parks system and these three parks were some of the earliest spaces to establish that,” Parks Director Karen Palus said in a news release. “We want to make sure our historic downtown parks continue to provide recreation, relaxation, events and more for our locals and visitors.”

Public input will be used to identify the improvements and changes the parks need, as well as the elements worth keeping.

The survey is now online at ColoradoSprings.gov/DowntownHistoricParks and is open through Sept. 30.

Interactive displays will be set up at Acacia and Alamo Square parks during this weekend’s “What If… Festival” on Sept. 14 in downtown Colorado Springs, with more opportunities to give input.

The input gathered in September will be used to build concept plan alternatives to which will be shared with the public before the end of the year. The parks department will collect input on priorities, design preferences and parks management options.