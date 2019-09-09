By Pam Zubeck

American Medical Response submitted its protest on Aug. 23 challenging the city’s decision to select Falck Ambulance to negotiate a five-year contract for emergency ambulance service.

Among the grounds listed:

• That selection was conducted inconsistent with requirements and specifications in the Request for Proposals.

• That the city refused to release records in response to AMR’s Colorado Open Records Act request, which undermine’s AMR’s ability to confirm integrity in the selection process.

The details of the protest follow:

City procurement manager Nicole Spindler dismissed those concerns in a Sept. 5 letter, saying AMR has a right to appeal her decision to the Office of the Mayor.

Read the details of the protest here:

The city’s response:

Who will staff ambulances for Falck Ambulance, which the city of Colorado Springs chose as the preferred provider for a potential 10-year contract, is unclear after the current provider hinted that many of their employees might not be available to transfer over to Falck.

In a story reported in this week’s edition, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, the Independent reported that Falck, a Danish company, was chosen for further negotiations for emergency ambulance service in the city.

When asked where the company would get employees to staff ambulances, Falck Rocky Mountain CEO David Patterson said, “Our approach to treatment of the incumbent work force is to bring over on a fast track basis all those qualified in the system. Ultimately, these folks have served the city, and we’d like to maintain their existing role with the community and perhaps hire some additional folks as well.”

But when we asked the current company, American Medical Response, about that, the local AMR operations Manager Jesse Baker issued this statement:

… [W]e’re going to continue serving a large number of customers in the region, including El Paso County, local medical facilities that contract with us for inter-facility transfers, and many, many municipalities across the state. Based on my conversations, it seems that a large portion of our employees want to stay with us. I’ve been working with these guys and women for years, in some cases decades. We love our employees, and we’re always going to take care of them.

That makes it sound like Falck might not be able to attract some employees away from AMR, which might pose a problem, considering there’s a paramedic shortage nationwide.

AMR has not said whether it will protest the selection of Falck.