Care and Share Food Bank is launching a text giving campaign as part of Hunger Action Month, which kicked off Sept. 1.

Users can text the word “Nourish” to 56512 to make a donation via phone, and every dollar donated can provide eight meals to people in need.

Care and Share is joining other Feeding America food banks nationwide to take part in Hunger Action Month and to “inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors, are food insecure,” according to a Sept. 3 news release.

“In Southern Colorado, more than one in eight of our neighbors struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal,” the news release states. “Hunger affects many people—like Blanca, who works full-time as a medical assistant. Even with her income and her husband’s part-time job, they still struggle to put food on the table and support their two daughters. And it affects 7-year-old Iliana, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up because she wants to help people — just like the Summer Food Service Program helps her get the nutritious food she needs to thrive. ”

This year’s campaign seeks 40,000 actions — a volunteer shift, a social media post, or a donation — from the public that will help end hunger one helping at a time.

“It is critically important to the person we serve in our community to have access to enough food to reach their full potential; especially our children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn when hungry,” Lynne Telford, Care and Share CEO, said in the release. “People facing hunger could be our own neighbors, kids in our children’s classes and others, often much closer than we think. Every action counts this, September and all year long.”

- Advertisement -

September marks the twelfth year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action.

To learn more, visit careandshare.org/ham or HungerActionMonth.org.