A new study has ranked Colorado Springs No. 34 on its list of best cities to drive a car.

The report, released today by financial website WalletHub, compared the nation’s 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Data sets ranged from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

Raleigh, N.C. took the No. 1 spot on the list and Detroit, Mich. ranks as the worst city in which to travel by car.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, “87 percent of daily trips take place in personal vehicles.” And even with growing access to public transportation in U.S. cities, most people still choose to travel by car, mainly for reasons such as “comfort and reliability,” according to the study.

“In truth, however, driving is often a major hassle and expense,” the study states. “Drivers annually spend an average of more than 310 hours on the road. That’s nearly 13 days. Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestions, and our collective tab comes to about $124 billion annually, or $1,700 per household.”

Colorado Springs ranked 24th in both ownership and maintenance costs and in the safety category.

Olympic City USA didn’t rank so well on measures of traffic and infrastructure, or for access to vehicles and maintenance, coming in at No. 70 and No. 64 respectively.