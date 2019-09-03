Colorado College has pledged to make attendance more affordable, bringing costs for in-state students closer to those at public universities.

The Colorado Pledge is a pilot program designed to support Colorado families with adjusted gross incomes below $200,000, so Colorado College can boost socioeconomic diversity and attract more students from low- and middle-income families.

“We fully recognize that middle- and upper middle-income families have been asked to contribute a high percentage of their take-home pay,” said Mark Hatch, vice president for enrollment management at Colorado College. “The Colorado Pledge, for many families, will reduce this contribution significantly and will make Colorado College an attractive option for many more students.”

Under the pledge:

• Students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income of less than $60,000 won’t require any parental contribution for tuition, room and board at CC.

• Students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income between $60,000 and $125,000 will need no parental contribution for tuition at CC; they will only pay for room and board.

• For students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income between $125,000 and $200,000, CC pledges that the parental contribution for a Colorado College education will be the same or less than the cost of attendance at the flagship state university in Colorado.

“Colorado College is one of only a handful of colleges in the nation to consistently meet the full demonstrated need of every admitted student,” Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler said in an Aug. 22 news release. “The Colorado Pledge goes one step further and is a bold initiative aimed at making a private education as affordable, or more affordable, than many public universities.”

All students admitted to the fall 2020 incoming class and transfer students who meet the eligibility criteria will receive this award. Early Action and Early Decision deadlines are Nov. 1.

Eligible students will continue to qualify for the Colorado Pledge as long as family assets and income remain in the same range. The college expects more than 95 percent of applicants whose families have incomes below $200,000 to qualify for the pledge, and students may also qualify for other types of financial aid, including merit scholarships.

The college encourages prospective students and their families to complete the Net Price Calculator on the CC website to determine eligibility for financial aid.

Colorado College’s strategic plan calls for an additional $20 million in fundraising, which will allow the college to endow the program for future students, thus opening the doors more widely to a Colorado College education for the best and brightest students in the state.

The college already has received more than $3.5 million, including a gift that has been issued as a challenge to other donors to match their own contributions of $50,000 or more to the Colorado Pledge.

Currently, about 15 percent of CC students are from Colorado. The college administers a financial aid budget that exceeds $40 million annually, and approximately 50 percent of Colorado College students receive scholarship support each year.

As part of Building on Originality: The Campaign for Colorado College, a $435 million fundraising initiative that includes a $100 million effort to secure funds for financial aid, the college is raising $20 million specifically to support the Colorado Pledge.

