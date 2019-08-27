Colorado Springs is the 34th-safest city out of 42 in Colorado, according to new rankings based on the most recent FBI crime statistics. But that might not be as bad as it sounds.

Small cities dominate the top end of the list, with Firestone (pop. 13,426) named Colorado’s safest community. Every city in the top 10 boasts less than 69,000 inhabitants.

The “Safest Cities to Live in Colorado 2019” report, released today by BackgroundChecks.org, called Colorado “a very safe state to live in overall, as its violent and property crime rates are lower than the national averages.”

The top five on the list of safest cities with populations over 10,000:

Firestone Louisville (Boulder County) Frederick Golden Broomfield

The bottom five on the list:

Federal Heights Denver Lakewood Alamosa Pueblo

To build the rankings, researchers started with 7,430 cities (nationwide) in the data set, then filtered out cities with populations under 10,000. They divided the remaining 2,929 cities by state for rankings.

- Advertisement -

Violent crime rates and property crime rates were calculated by dividing the crime numbers by the population, to get rates per 1,000. The report also looked at the ratio of law enforcement workers per 1,000. Weightings were -50% for the violent crime rate, -25% for the property crime rate, and +25% for the law enforcement rate.

For complete rankings, visit https://backgroundchecks.org/safest-cities-in-colorado.html