Business Briefs

JE Dunn selected for Air Force Academy Chapel renovation

JE Dunn Construction has been chosen to renovate the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel.

“Considered one of the most recognized icons in the United States and most visited Colorado landmark, the U.S. Air Force Cadet Chapel was built in 1963 and designed by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill of Chicago,” a JE Dunn news release stated. “The Cadet Chapel was awarded the American Institute of Architects’ National Twenty-five Year Award in 1996 and was named a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 2004.”

The chapel renovation is projected to cost $158 million and will take 48 months to complete. The 52,000-square-foot building is home to six worship spaces, a 1,950-pipe organ and a 4,518-pipe organ. The renovation was designed by AECOM, Denver, and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Chicago. The project is being administered through Air Force Civil Engineer Center Design and Construction in San Antonio, Texas.

According to Project Executive Craig Stearns, the qualifications for the key trade partners were very rigorous and JE Dunn had to demonstrate the company’s historic experience as well as the company’s experience moving and restoring large pipe organs. Specialty trade partners include exterior metal envelope fabrication, historic plaster, dalle de verre glazing and fabrication, curtainwall system replication, organ restoration and wooden pew restoration.

Construction will begin in October and be complete by the fall of 2023.

USA Team Handball appoints three to board of directors, staff

USA Team Handball added Michael Wall and Tracy Deforge to its board of directors, and hired Melissa Zhang as communications manager. Wall will also serve as chair of the board of directors.

Wall brings more than 24 years of sports industry experience to USA Team Handball. Wall works for Foley & Lardner LLP as a member of its Sport & Entertainment Group and is a member of the advisory board of the Boston Bruins Foundation.

An attorney by training, Deforge is an adjunct professor at Dean College, an advisor for the MIT Launch program and a board member for the Positive Coaching Alliance’s New England chapter.

As communications manager, Zhang will lead the coordination and implementation of marketing plans, website and social media development, and content management while serving as the lead public relations contact for USA Team Handball. Zhang comes to the organization from the communications department of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Colorado Enterprise Fund opens Springs office

Colorado Enterprise Fund opened a new satellite office at 4 S. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. The office will serve current and prospective borrowers throughout Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Colorado Enterprise Fund’s main office is housed in Denver and the lending organization serves the entire state of Colorado with additional satellite offices in Fort Collins, which serves Larimer and Weld counties.

CEF is a nonprofit lender that has served Colorado small businesses for more than 40 years, providing loans and business coaching to those unable to obtain traditional bank funding. In total, Colorado Enterprise Fund has dispersed more than $85 million in startup and growth capital to over 2,400 businesses, with 84 percent of borrowers being low-income, women or minorities. Through this loan support, CEF has created or retained over 21,296 jobs in Colorado.

The office will be managed by Cory Arcarese, CEF community loan advisor, who started with CEF in May of 2019. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Arcarese at 719-374-8303 or cory@coloradoenterprisefund.org.