A record 13 Colorado Springs companies have landed on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of Most Successful Companies in America.
Inc.’s annual guide highlights “the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. — and how they reached their lofty heights,” according to its website.
The list ranks companies based on their percentage of revenue growth. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies), with revenue of at least $2 million last year.
E&M Technologies — based in Reston, Va., with an office on Northpark Drive — was the fastest-growing local company with a growth rate of 1,083 percent. ConcealFab Corporation, a commercial telecommunications company founded in 2007, was next, with a 634 percent growth rate.
Colarelli Construction, defense consultant Delta Solutions & Strategies, and advertising and marketing company Magneti were among the 13 Colorado Springs companies to make this year’s list.
Other Springs-based companies included Peak Dental Services, Internet marketing service SocialSEO, and Advance Your Reach, founded by Pete Vargas to help people grow their businesses and spread their message through stages.
“Our local businesses are always making great things happen, and it’s exciting to see their success recognized at a national level,” Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in a statement. “To have a record number make the Inc. 5000 list, including several Chamber & EDC members, is yet another testament to our region’s thriving business climate.”
For the full list, visit inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html.