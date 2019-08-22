A record 13 Colorado Springs companies have landed on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of Most Successful Companies in America.

Inc.’s annual guide highlights “the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. — and how they reached their lofty heights,” according to its website.

The list ranks companies based on their percentage of revenue growth. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies), with revenue of at least $2 million last year.

E&M Technologies — based in Reston, Va., with an office on Northpark Drive — was the fastest-growing local company with a growth rate of 1,083 percent. ConcealFab Corporation, a commercial telecommunications company founded in 2007, was next, with a 634 percent growth rate.

Colarelli Construction, defense consultant Delta Solutions & Strategies, and advertising and marketing company Magneti were among the 13 Colorado Springs companies to make this year’s list.

Other Springs-based companies included Peak Dental Services, Internet marketing service SocialSEO, and Advance Your Reach, founded by Pete Vargas to help people grow their businesses and spread their message through stages.

- Advertisement -

“Our local businesses are always making great things happen, and it’s exciting to see their success recognized at a national level,” Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in a statement. “To have a record number make the Inc. 5000 list, including several Chamber & EDC members, is yet another testament to our region’s thriving business climate.”

For the full list, visit inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html.