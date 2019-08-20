Entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over the state and region will travel to Colorado Springs Sept. 9-13 for the fifth annual Colorado Springs Techstars Startup Week.

With 1,000 people expected to attend, this event is likely to be the biggest Startup Week that Colorado Springs has ever experienced, according to Natasha Main, executive director of Peak Startup.

Startup Week will be packed with free workshops, networking and speaking events designed to connect and support innovators, entrepreneurs, and community builders of all kinds, according to a news release.

“We’ve got an impressive lineup of entrepreneurs and leaders speaking and sharing best practices and ready to make connections,” Main said.

That lineup includes Scott Schnitzspahn, vice president of elite athletics at USA Cycling, and Andy Jackson, angel investor with minimalist running shoe company VIVOBAREFOOT. The two will cover how to start a new sport, partner with sports startups and work with athletes during the panel “Why Sports Startups Will Thrive in Colorado Springs.” The event will focus on sports startups as Colorado Springs is the epicenter of an extensive sport industry, according to the release, with sport product manufacturers and numerous other fitness and training companies.

The week will close out with Community Pitch Night, complete with break-dancers to keep the energy levels high, Main said.

“This year we are focusing on inclusivity. Our unique tracks have been developed with community partners to highlight emerging industries such as sports tech in the adventure track, the importance of a creative economy to our culture of innovation, and how collaboration is a best practice across all sectors in the Collective Impact track,” Main said. “With speakers from all over the nation, there is truly something for everyone to experience at Colorado Springs Techstars Startup Week.”