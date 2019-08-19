New hemp processing facility to open in Pueblo

Thar Extracts CO LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thar Process, announced Aug. 12 that it will open a new hemp processing facility in November in Pueblo.

Based in Pittsburgh, Thar is the global leader in CO2 technology and equipment for the hemp and cannabis industries, according to a news release from the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation. Thar is cGMP certified and employs more than 110 people in three states, according to the news release.

“Thar Process is thrilled to return to Colorado to create the premier certified cGMP, certified USDA organic extraction and purification facility in the country,” said Dr. Lalit Chordia, CEO of Thar Process. “With a joint venture partner in PSC Group based in Denver, we have a genetics partner who works with farmers throughout the West to bring certified seed into our certified facility.”

The new hemp processing facility — the first hemp company to be located in the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park — would bring 27 new full-time jobs with an average annual pre-benefit salary of $42,037, and $12 million in capital investment to the city, officials said.

Thar could receive $405,000 from the city’s half-cent sales tax fund for economic development, pending approval from Pueblo City Council, the news release stated.

“PEDCO is thrilled to work with Dr. Chordia and Thar on this incredible project for Pueblo,” said Jeff Shaw, president and CEO of PEDCO.

Andrew Trainor, PEDCO board chairman, said, “PEDCO has been concentrating on growing the hemp cluster of businesses for quite some time and Thar will become an anchor to that group.

“They will bring in several millions of dollars of capital investment to their industrial park location and it is a great example of a public/private partnership economic development project.”



Pueblo Heritage Museum announces access program for low-income families

Pueblo Heritage Museum officials announced Aug. 7 that the institution has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance benefits visiting Pueblo Heritage Museum for a minimal fee of $3 for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card, according to a news release from Museum Coordinator Spencer Little.

The Pueblo Heritage Museum joins more than 400 museums across the country that offers similar free and reduced-price admission to eligible members of the public. However, the facility becomes the first participant in Museums for All both in Pueblo and southern Colorado, according to the news release.