Kaiser Permanente Colorado plans to open a new multispecialty medical clinic in northeast Colorado Springs.

The clinic will be located in the Premier Health Plaza at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2021.

The expansion is part of a larger, multiyear strategy to offer more convenient care options to Kaiser Permanente’s 640,000 members in Colorado, including 61,000 members in southern Colorado.

“Southern Colorado continues to show significant growth — both in population and infrastructure,” Sharon Peters, Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Operations Officer, said in an Aug. 8 news release. “Our members in this booming area of the state have asked for more convenience in accessing their health care — and we’re listening.”

Peters said southern Colorado is a key market for Kaiser Permanente’s growth in Colorado. The health plan currently has 31 medical offices across the state from Pueblo to Greeley and in Summit and Eagle counties.

The new medical offices in northeast Colorado Springs will provide convenient access to primary care, specialty care, pharmacy and routine medical imaging services under one roof.

Services to be provided include:

• Primary care and family medicine

• Specialty care, including cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, OB/GYN and rheumatology

• Infusion services

• Laboratory draw station and testing area

• Medical imaging, including routine radiology services, ultrasound and mammography

• Fully stocked dispensing pharmacy for patients

This will be the health plan’s third medical office facility in Colorado Springs and the fifth in southern Colorado. Kaiser Permanente also operates a clinic near downtown Colorado Springs at 215 S. Parkside Drive and one in northeast Colorado Springs at 4105 Briargate Parkway, as well as two clinics in Pueblo.

While specific staffing plans are still in the works, the new medical offices will employ approximately 42 health care professionals, including three physicians, plus nurses, technicians and administrative staff.

Construction on the approximately 25,000-square-foot facility is planned to begin in early 2020.

The announcement to expand with this new location comes as Kaiser Permanente celebrates its 50th anniversary in Colorado. It was the first in the state to offer health care and health coverage together.

According to the release from Kaiser’s Integrated Marketing Communications Consultant Meredith Jones, the organization has recently made structural and operational improvements to provide better, more affordable care, enhanced service and increased convenience for its members.

These improvements will expand access to behavioral health services, add evening and weekend hours in primary care, increase same-day appointment access and expand telehealth options.

The organization is also making strategic investments in ambulatory surgery centers, providing additional options for high-quality care outside the traditional hospital setting.

Kaiser Permanente currently partners with dozens of medical providers in southern Colorado, such as Colorado Springs Health Partners Ambulatory Surgery Center and Parkwest Surgery Center in Pueblo, to provide ambulatory surgery services.

The state’s largest nonprofit health plan, Kaiser Permanente Colorado is composed of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado and the Colorado Permanente Medical Group — one of the state’s largest medical groups with more than 1,200 physicians.

Kaiser Permanente supports nonprofit and community-based organizations, safety-net clinics and a wide-range of school-based programming aimed at bolstering physical activity for students and addressing mental health needs in schools.

For more information, visit www.kp.org or call 1-866-294-7661.