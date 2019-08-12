Business Briefs

Children’s Colorado expands pediatric mental health care in southern Colorado

A first-of-its-kind behavioral health suite specifically designed for children and teens in Colorado has opened in the emergency department at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, due to a $500,000 gift from the Colorado Health Access Fund of The Denver Foundation.

Pediatric patients who arrive in the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs emergency department will be treated for both physical and behavioral health needs by an expert pediatric team. Once stabilized, a team of medical health experts and social workers will work with each family to determine the next steps for care. The emergency department behavioral health suite includes six patient rooms.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among kids ages 10-24 in Colorado. Based on the 2016 El Paso County Community Health Needs Assessment, nearly 25 percent of all parents in the region report challenges with their kids’ emotional and behavioral health.

“We’re grateful to generous partners like The Denver Foundation who make it possible for us to provide this level of support and care to patients in the southern Colorado community,” Shannon Van Deman, Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute vice president, said in a news release. “In 2020, we will further expand care by establishing an outpatient program tapping into medical staff, prevention and advocacy efforts, expanded telehealth access and leveraging community partners who understand pediatric mental health care.”

The Colorado Health Access Fund of The Denver Foundation was founded in 2014 and is focused on increasing access to behavioral health care across the state.

Cheyenne Village announces new board and executive committee members

Cheyenne Village has announced the election of three new board members: Garry Butcher, Remarkability Marketing; Valerie Terrill, ANB Bank; and Bob Walla, Ent Credit Union. The Executive Committee will be comprised of Marie Meintz, retired; Tom Ashley, ANB Bank; Paula Pollet, Ent Credit Union; Lea Geizer-Hayler, BKD CPAs & Advisors; and Mary Ellen McNally, honorary member. For more information about Cheyenne Village, call 719-592-0200 or visit cheyennevillage.org.

DSoft earns Microsoft recognition

Microsoft awarded DSoft Technology, Engineering & Analysis professional credentials last month for the second consecutive year in five core competencies at the Gold Level: Application Development, DevOps, Data Platform, Data Analytics, and Windows & Devices. These competencies place DSoft Technology in the top 0.5 percent of Microsoft partners worldwide — and make them the only Gold Partner for DevOps and Application Development in Colorado.

“This achievement showcases an expertise in and commitment to today’s technology market and demonstrates a deep knowledge of how to employ Microsoft products for business clients,” a news release issued by DSoft stated.

DSoft Technology has been headquartered in Colorado Springs since 1998 and has been a Microsoft Certified Partner since 2003.