More than 562,000 Coloradans have been affected by data breaches this year, according to estimates from the Colorado Department of Labor, and 640,734 have been impacted since the Protections for Consumer Data Privacy law went into effect last September.

Those could be conservative estimates. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office provided the figures with the reminder that “not every company that reports a data breach is able to determine the number of people impacted.”

In an effort to curb cyberattacks, the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC will host Business Briefings on August 21 to learn the threats to businesses of all sizes, how cyber breaches usually occur, and how small- and mid-size business can protect themselves.

“We often hear about cybersecurity breaches happening to large corporations with extensive databases of valuable information,” the Chamber and EDC’s invitation read. “But did you know that cyber breaches are increasingly crippling small to mid-size businesses? In fact, one of our own homegrown businesses, Vantage Homes, was the victim of an attack recently and is now taking preventative measures to ensure it is best protected from a future attack.”

Mike Hess, executive vice president of Vantage Homes will share that story at the event, and Bob Cook, instructor of information systems at UCCS College of Business, will discuss easy strategies businesses can use to mitigate risk.

Business Briefings will take place 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St. Tickets are $10 for members and $30 for non-members. Space is limited.