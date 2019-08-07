Solar Roast Coffee opens downtown in old Starbucks building

Colorado Springs’ newest coffee shop is open for business.

Pueblo-based Solar Roast Coffee opened its doors this morning at 134 N. Tejon St., opposite Acacia Park, in a renovated and mural-decorated space that was home to a Starbucks until late March.

Co-owner Mike Hartkop told the Business Journal they’re doing brisk business already.

“People are finding it — we’re busy,” he said. “We’ll probably stay open until 2 or 3 today.”

Hartkop had had his eye on the historic storefront for more than a decade, seeing it as an ideal location for the company he co-founded with his brother David.

Billed as “inventors of the world’s only commercial solar-powered coffee roaster,” the Hartkops opened their first and second locations in Pueblo and — when the Starbucks closed — jumped at the chance to expand into Colorado Springs.

They’ve spent months renovating the space, designing a “calming escape from the hustle” that offers speedy service, a full coffee menu, fresh roasted coffee beans, burritos, bagels and salads.

