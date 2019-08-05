Goodwill executive receives management award

Goodwill of Colorado President & CEO Karla Grazier has been named the 2019 recipient of the Goodwill Industries International Kenneth King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence. The award is presented to a Goodwill executive who displays outstanding leadership and accomplishments. It is named for the late Kenneth King, who endowed the Kenneth King Management Award for Executive Excellence Trust.

In 2012, Grazier launched Possibilities, a new program in Colorado Springs that teaches life skills to people with physical and intellectual challenges. Participants learn skills like shopping, cooking, housekeeping and money management and how to become more active in the community. They can practice those skills in a state-of-the-art town square with a simulated apartment, store, city hall and fitness center. The program currently serves more than 250 people.

Grazier was instrumental in securing funding for Possibilities through Discover Goodwill’s largest-ever capital campaign. She led the way by contributing 50 percent of her own annual salary.

During her tenure, Grazier has also expanded programs for seniors and veterans struggling with dementia and other cognitive challenges, by offering socialization activities, respite for caregivers and in-home care. In addition, she led the expansion of the organization’s contracts division by growing the commercial laundry and janitorial service operations.

Infront named top 50 company by The Internet Conference

Colorado Springs-based Infront Webworks was named one of the Top 50 Tech Companies in the U.S. by The Internet Conference.

The inaugural conference, held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, brought together more than 1,000 tech professionals. Other awards given at the conference were Top 50 Tech Leaders and Top 50 Tech Visionaries in the U.S. The InterCon awards are meant to recognize companies, leaders and visionaries who are working to change the face of internet and associated technologies all over the globe.

Catholic Charities’ Bidon wins Sullivan Award

Sarah Bidon, a counselor at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, has been selected as the 2019 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award recipient. The award honors Bidon’s service to the welfare of children, youths and families. The award will be presented at the national Catholic Charities USA Annual Gathering, which will take place in Albuquerque, N.M. in September.

This is the third time a Catholic Charities of Central Colorado employee has received this award — Barbara O’Connell Gargus received the award in 2004 and Kathy Thayer was honored in 2015.

Stockman Kast Ryan + Company wins firm culture award

Stockman Kast Ryan + Co LLP, a locally owned certified public accounting firm, has been named one of seven recipients of INSIDE Public Accounting’s inaugural Excellence in Firm Culture awards. The award is based on the results of an assessment of 2,000 staff members and recognizes firms demonstrating excellence in 12 core qualities of culture as determined by third-party culture experts, CultureIQ.

The 12 core qualities measured in the Culture Assessment: agility, alignment, collaboration, customer centricity, empowerment, engagement, growth development, innovation, quality, recognition and rewards, trust and integrity, and work-life balance.

IPA Excellence in Firm Culture award winners achieved at least 75 percent of the total possible score in the combined 12 core culture qualities. Winners also had a minimum of 75 percent of the total possible employee Net Promoter Score.

INSIDE Public Accounting’s inaugural Excellence in Firm Culture awards also considered the firms’ individual Net Promoter Scores in determining the winners. According to CultureIQ, the eNPS captures a snapshot of employees’ willingness to be ambassadors for the company by advocating employment there.