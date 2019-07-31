The city of Colorado Springs has launched a new podcast called “Behind the Springs” to provide a casual, in-depth look at local government.

“Behind the Springs” will be available twice per month and can be found on most major platforms offering podcasts. The show will feature conversations with various elected officials, department managers and employees.

“We want to be educational, lighthearted and fun, which can be an elusive word in local government,” podcast host Ted Skroback said. “We’re excited to talk about our parks, the city’s history and road improvements in the first few episodes and then, we hope people will let us know which topics they would like to hear about in the future.”

The podcasts are hosted by communications specialists Skroback and Jen Schreuder, who work for Colorado Springs City Council and the Mayor’s office, respectively.

Episode .5, an introduction, and Episode 1 have been posted on the city’s website.

In Episode 1, Skroback and Schreuder interview Karen Palus, parks director, and Scott Abbott, regional parks trails and open space manager. Palus talks about how the city is managing, funding and maintaining the park system.

A few tidbits from the podcast:

The city has 200 parks, 278 hiking trails and 17,000 acres of open space.

In summer, it can cost $40,000 a day to water spaces like the city’s athletic fields and other parks.

One of the parks department’s goals is to reduce water use.

The parks department uses new technology to let staff know what areas need to be watered.

You’ll be seeing more city park rangers around town this year.

Upcoming podcast Episode 2 will feature Matt Mayberry, the city’s cultural services manager, and Mayor John Suthers, who’ll talk about Colorado Springs’ history.

The new podcast is one of many tools used by the city of Colorado Springs’ communications department to reach the community with important news and guide citizens to resources and services offered by the city.

Information about the podcast and links can be found at www.ColoradoSprings.gov/podcast or on social media by following @CityofCOS.

Comments or questions are welcome via email at BehindTheSprings@ColoradoSprings.gov.