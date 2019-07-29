Kudos

Pioneers Museum receives national recognition

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has once again received one of the highest recognitions available to any museum in the United States — accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. Initially accredited in 1992, the CSPM must undergo an extensive evaluation every 10 years in order to maintain that status.

“Accreditation is a mark of distinction signifying that the CSPM meets national standards and best practices for U.S. museums,” a news release issued by the museum said. “As such, it remains a member of a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence. Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by its peers, the CSPM has shown itself to be a good steward of its resources held in public trust and committed to a philosophy of continual institutional growth.”

A study conducted by the Institute of Museum and Library Services indicates that there are approximately 33,000 museums in the country. There are currently 1,072 U.S. museums that have earned AAM accreditation. The CSPM is one of only 24 museums in Colorado to achieve that status.

Dobai named to Malcolm Baldrige Award board of examiners

The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has named F. Attila Dobai, founder of Dobai LLC in Palmer Lake, to the Board of Examiners for the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.

Appointed by the NIST director, examiners are responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications submitted for the Baldrige Award, as well as other assessment-related tasks. The examiner board is comprised of more than 325 leading experts competitively selected from industry, professional, trade, education, health care and nonprofit (including government) organizations from across the United States.

Those selected meet the highest standards of qualification and peer recognition, demonstrating competencies related to customer focus, communication, ethics, action orientation, team building and analytical skills. All board members must take part in a nationally ranked leadership development course based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework and the scoring/evaluation processes for the Baldrige Award. They must also complete an independent review of a Baldrige Award application or other comparable examiner task.

- Advertisement -

Pueblo CC dean earns international book honor

Jeffrey Alexander, the dean of arts and sciences at Pueblo Community College, was honored by the International Convention of Asia Scholars for his 2018 book about Japan’s history of alcohol and drug use.

Alexander’s book, “Drinking Bomb & Shooting Meth: Alcohol and Drug Use in Japan,” won the ICAS Book Prize in the social sciences category for most accessible and captivating work for the non-specialist reader. The awards were announced last week at the ICAS meeting in Leiden, the Netherlands.

“Drinking Bomb & Shooting Meth” was the first book in the “Asia Shorts” series published by the Association for Asian Studies. The collection features works that are accessible enough for research, classroom and general public use.

Alexander became interested in the country while majoring in history at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He lived in Japan in the 1990s; over the course of many return visits, he has traveled the length of the country and lived in Osaka, Kyoto, Okazaki and Tokyo.

The ICAS Book Prize was established to create an international focus for academic publications on Asia. The biennial ICAS Book Prize is awarded for outstanding English-language works and dissertations on Asia.

Business Briefs

D-49 opening new arts-integrated elementary school

School District 49 is completing construction of Inspiration View Elementary School and the Falcon Homeschool Enrichment Program learning space, all housed in the newest addition to the D-49 portfolio of schools. The project was possible due to the voter-supported 3B mill levy override funding.

“The completion of the Inspiration View campus realizes a key component of D49’s Building Our Future Community initiative, supported by the 3B MLO approved by voters in 2016,” a D-49 news release said. “The Building Our Future Community plan established key priorities allowing D49 to invest in our teachers, refresh and renovate our existing facilities and build two new schools, including Inspiration View Elementary. District 49 strives to offer wonderful schools in all of its zones, schools that are different from each other and superior to the options students might have in neighboring districts and communities, allowing students to build individualized pathways that guide each of them toward a valued future.”

Osteopathic Foundation elects new officers

New officers of the Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation board of directors are President Sidney Rubinow, Immediate Past President Toni Green-Cheatwood, President-Elect Glenn Schlabs, Treasurer Richard Dodge and Secretary Mike Steppenbacker. Other board members include Gregory Ales, Curry Horak; Lew Lomas, Alexis Michopoulos and Scott Robinson.

Rob McDonald, a retired businessman and community volunteer, received the John H. Drabing, Award for Extraordinary Dedication and Support.

The Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation is a local 501(c)3 private nonprofit foundation. Its mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the community consistent with its osteopathic heritage primarily through its Community Grants Program and Osteopathic Medical Student Scholarships.