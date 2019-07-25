Officials from UCCS and Penrose-St. Francis Centura Health will mark a milestone as the final piece of steel for the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center will be put into place during a “topping off” ceremony at 8:30 a.m. July 31 at 4925 N. Nevada Ave.

Construction crews will place the piece of steel on the northwest corner of the building. The tradition of topping off dates back to 700 A.D. in Scandinavia, and it symbolizes teamwork, high-quality craftsmanship and future good luck.

The Hybl center is one of five projects that comprise the City for Champions suite. The Hybl center and the U.S. Olympic Museum are under construction. The Downtown Stadium, Robson Arena at Colorado College and Air Force Academy Visitor Center are still in the planning stages.

The Hybl center will become part of the Health and Wellness Village on Nevada Avenue. It is located adjacent to the Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences/Health Circle Clinics.

The center will be the first of its kind to integrate undergraduate and graduate education with clinical practice and research in a sports medicine and performance environment.

Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, the facility will include clinics that will provide human performance testing and training, biomechanics, medically based fitness and physical therapy and sports.

It will contain at least three nationally recognized centers of excellence: one to help military and first responders recover from major injuries and prevent new ones; one focusing on special needs athletes and others participating in sports; and a third to boost performance of elite athletes.

Centura will occupy about half the building for medical care and sports performance work and will manage the clinical operations.

Classrooms, lecture halls and space for other academic programs will fill the rest of the space. About 1,500 exercise science, human anatomy, physiology, athletic training and nutrition students will study in the facility.

Colorado Springs and its private partners are receiving $120.5 million for the C4C projects from the state Regional Tourism Act through the City for Champions initiative.

Centura Health is providing about $20 million toward the Hybl center’s estimated $61.4 million cost. UCCS has issued bonds that will be repaid with about $16.8 million in state funds.

JE Dunn Construction is the design-build lead for the four-story project. Ground was broken Oct. 18, 2018, and construction started in November. The project is on budget and on schedule for an April 2020 opening.