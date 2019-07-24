As of this week, more Front Range homeowners will have the option to sell their homes on their own timeline, through the Zillow Offers program.

Home sellers in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins can now request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home using Zillow Offers, according to a Monday news release issued by Zillow.

These two Front Range markets are new satellite markets of the existing Zillow Offers Denver operations, which opened in October 2018, according to the release.

Through the program, the online real estate database company directly buys a house, prepares it for showings, and then quickly lists it for sale, the news release states. Zillow Offers users also can get financing through Zillow’s affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans.

“Adding Colorado Springs and Fort Collins allows us to accelerate Zillow Offers and bring this rapidly growing service to more communities faster with greater efficiency,” Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman said in the news release. “We’ve seen tremendous demand for Zillow Offers in Denver, and we’re delighted to build on this foundation to introduce the convenience to homeowners throughout the Front Range.”

The addition of the Colorado Springs and Fort Collins satellite markets brings the total number of nationwide markets where Zillow Offers is currently available to 14. Zillow also has announced plans to launch in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa.