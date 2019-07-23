American Airlines today announced plans for daily winter seasonal flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs.

The new service will be available for sale starting July 29, with flights beginning on December 18. Phoenix Sky Harbor is also served by Frontier Airlines from COS.

“Due to the current demand, we have been confident with the potential success of this route for some time,” said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs Airport’s director of aviation, said in a news release issued by the airport. “After recently meeting with American Airlines, they agreed and we are thrilled of the commitment American Airline continues to show to COS and the southern Colorado community.”

“With the new routes, travelers will have greater access to the warm Phoenix winter and have the opportunity to connect to 53 additional destinations including destinations like Mexico and Hawaii and eliminating the need to drive to Denver for those connections,” Josh Stone, air service development manager for Colorado Springs Airport, said in the release.

American Airlines additional has daily service from COS to Dallas Ft. Worth and Chicago O’Hare.

Airport Departure Time Airport Arrival Time Aircraft COS 6:39 p.m. PHX 10:35 p.m. A319 PHX 4:00 p.m. COS 5:49 p.m. A319