By Pam Zubeck (Colorado Springs Independent)

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a new transportation plan on July 17 that would pump $128 million dollars into highways and bridges in the Colorado Springs area to support military installations.

At a meeting at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, Polis said the state has applied for a $25 million BUILD grant (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) to help fund four projects identified in El Paso County. The state and “local partners” have committed to fund the balance, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release.

The four projects:

• State Highway 94: Safety improvements on Highway 94 east of the city and construction of a westbound passing lane about a mile long starting five miles east of the U.S. 24 junction. ($7.5 million) Schriever Air Force Base is reached via Highway 94.



• South Academy Boulevard: Widening approximately one mile of South Academy between Interstate 25 and Bradley Road from two to three lanes to ease congestion. ($23 million)

• I-25: Safety and infrastructure improvements between the South Academy and Santa Fe Avenue (U.S. 85 — Fountain) interchanges, about 7.5 miles, including median barriers, inside and outside shoulders widened to 12 feet, replacement of two bridges crossing South Academy, rehabilitation of six additional bridges and installation of “intelligent transportation system components.” ($84.2 million)

• Charter Oak Ranch Road: Improvements to the Santa Fe Avenue intersection and reconstruction of Charter Oak Ranch Road between Santa Fe Avenue and Fort Carson’s Gate 19. ($12.6 million).

“The vitality of the Pikes Peak Region is key to the state’s continued success,” Polis said in a release. “With military personnel we host and support, along with 100,000 veterans living in El Paso County, it’s imperative that we hear their perspective and, more importantly, that we take real steps, such as applying for the BUILD Grant, to help ensure that our military installations can be safely and predictably accessed, even with the challenges of our growing population.”

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release: “Our national highway system, since its inception, was envisioned as a network intended to support national defense, and in that spirit, it is especially important that we continue to prioritize access to Colorado’s military installations.”

It wasn’t outlined where the rest of the money will come from beyond the BUILD grant, if the state lands it.

