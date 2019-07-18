Patients and community leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday to symbolize the grand opening of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

The 294,000-square-foot, 111-bed facility — located on UCHealth’s Memorial North campus, between Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard — is southern Colorado’s first hospital exclusively for pediatric patients, and Children’s Hospital Colorado’s fourth facility in the Springs.

“This is a new day for kids in Colorado Springs,” said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Hospital, Colorado Springs and the system’s southern region. “It’s been humbling, eye-opening and hugely inspiring to be part of this partnership, and to continue to hit this goal of providing world-class care to our patients, our community, our children and our future.”

Children’s Hospital patients Kaden Ford, 16, and Lauren Schwamb, 13, served as masters of ceremony during the ribbon cutting. Another patient, Jalen Thompson, shared a poem he had written about the new hospital, and Greg Raymond, chief operating officer of Children’s Colorado’s Southern Region, read a letter from Kelly Stevenson, the mother of the hospital’s first patients.

The $154 million project, headed by GE Johnson Construction Company, is both a testament to the Springs’ growth and a critical piece of its future, Mayor John Suthers said during the ceremony.

“We’re home to thousands of families who are stationed here due to their military service to our country, and when people consider staying here, the presence of Children’s Hospital matters to them,” Suthers said. “All of us can rest easy knowing that if we ever need the Children’s Hospital team, that team is here to take care of our kids.”