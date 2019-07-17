Construction starts on Bancroft Park improvements

Crews started work yesterday on an improvement project on Bancroft Park, in the heart of Old Colorado City.

The project will expand and enhance the plaza space, remove the existing picnic pavilion, add a new restroom facility, provide a new playground and beautify the park’s green space.

According to a news release issued by the city of Colorado Springs, there will be no sidewalk or street closures during construction, and parking will not be impacted.

The Pikes Peak Farmers Market will operate as usual throughout the project, which is expected to last through the end of October.

The $550,000 project is funded by the Trails, Open Space and Parks Tax (TOPS), Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) and the Old Colorado City Foundation, according to the release.