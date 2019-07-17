Colorado Springs landed at No. 14 on a list of 2019’s best large cities to live in, according to a new report.

Olympic City USA ranked just one spot below No. 13 Denver, with Virginia Beach, Austin and Seattle claiming the top three spots.

Among the nation’s 62 largest cities, Colorado Springs had the third-highest population percentage of people 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, according to the report released Tuesday by financial website WalletHub.

The report compared a sample of 62 cities with populations of more than 300,000 each across five key dimensions: affordability; economy; education and health; quality of life; and safety. The study then evaluated those dimensions based on 56 key indicators of attractiveness, with data set ranging from the quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

“There are many factors that make highly-populated areas great to live in… [but] big-city life requires tradeoffs, too,” the study states. “Higher cost of living is a concern, along with pollution, traffic delays and limited living space. Each major U.S. city has a unique set of issues, to go along with its own character and charm.

“However, some big cities tackle their problems and emphasize their strengths more efficiently than others.”

For the full report, see https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-large-cities-to-live-in/14358/.